COVID-19: Wizkid Cancels Tiny Desk Concert

Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, alias Wizkid, has cancelled his scheduled Tiny Desk Concert due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The ‘Joro’ crooner who was supposed to perform alongside other acts such as Rick Ross, Kirk Franklin, 2 Chainz, and Davido, could no longer participate in NPR’s Black History Month celebrations due to the travel restrictions to and from the United Kingdom.

NPR took to their official Instagram page to announce the news.

”Due to the recently imposed Covid-related travel restrictions to/from the UK, Wizkid regrettably had to cancel his participation in the Tiny Desk Black History Month celebration. Wizkid apologizes to NPR, his fans and looks forward to performing on Tiny Desk soon.”

