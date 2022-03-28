Covid-19: Ghana re-opens borders, halts mandatory tests and mask wearing

– Advertisement –





Ghana has lifted several restrictions imposed to curb the spread of covid-19.

Fully vaccinated travellers coming into Ghana will not be required again to show PCR tests results before being allowed entry into the country.

At the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) travellers will also not be tested for COVID-19 on arrival, effective March 28, 2022.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo who announced this in a televised address said citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, would need to provide a negative PCR test result of not more than 48-hours.

They will also undergo an antigen test upon arrival at the KIA where they will be offered vaccination.

According to President Akufo-Addo the PCR testing protected Ghana against the importation of the virus from other countries.

“The efficacy of the testing regime at KIA has won global admiration, and has been applauded by all those who have undergone its testing. It has been one of the reasons why Ghana was not at the receiving end of several of the travel bans imposed by the West at the height of the pandemic, for which many African countries were affected”, he said.

The testing regime at Ghana’s airport which costs $150 for a COVID-19 test has been criticized by many including opposition politicians.

Meanwhile Ghana has also reopened its land and sea borders two years after closing them as a COVID-19 preventive measure.

The Ghanaian President has also directed that March 28, 2022, the wearing of facemasks as a preventive measure for COVID-19 in public places is no longer compulsory.

He said his government has also lifted the ban on all in-person activities such as church services, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties, events, cinemas and theatres provided that the audience and all participants are fully vaccinated.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo also directed that outdoor functions and sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals could resume at full capacity provided that all persons at such events are fully vaccinated at those venues.

Ghana is the latest African country to have lifted many of its Covid-19 restrictions as they work towards returning things to normalcy.

Source: Africafeeds.com

