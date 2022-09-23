WHAT: Connecting Africa conference

WHO: African Development Bank, TRANSNET

WHEN: Friday, 23 December 2022; 09:00– 17:00 ( CAT)/ 07:00-15:00 GMT

WHERE: Johannesburg, South Africa

The African Development Bank and Transnet will jointly hold a one-day conference on 23 December 2022 to highlight the financing gap for African infrastructure projects and explore available financing opportunities.

The conference will brainstorm solutions to securing financing for all transport projects in Africa, especially for rail and port subsectors, throughout the various project development stages.

The conference will focus on building integrated regional freight systems to boost intra-African trade and boost Africa’s global trading position.

The conference will be attended by Solomon Quaynor, Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization, Director Mike Salawou, Acting Director for the Infrastructure and Urban Development Department, Deputy Director General for Southern Africa Mbekeani Kennedy, and several country managers from the region.

Transnet, a large South African rail, port and pipeline and freight logistics service provider with freight rail being the largest of its five operating divisions, aims to expand economic infrastructure, create jobs, build a skilled and capable workforce, and protect and enhance environmental assets and natural resources.

Livestreaming of key parts of the conference will be provided by CNBC on DSTV Channel 410

