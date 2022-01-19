Comorians throng the streets of Moroni to celebrate win over Ghana

Comorians took to the streets of Moroni to celebrate the win over Ghina’s “Black Stars” in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The team representing the tiny island nation off the south-east coast of Africa, beat Ghana in a 3-2 victory, eliminating the four-time African champions from the competition.

Comoros finished third in their group and must wait until Thursday to know if they are among the best four third-placed teams, who will get the last 16 spots in the competition

“I have tears of joy, it’s a historic win for us. These three points are enough. And if we can qualify (for the round of 16) then it’s the best result for us,” said a Abdourazak Ahmed, Comoros fan.

“We thank God for what our players have achieved today. They had lost two games, but today they showed they are able to advance,” said Mohamed Said, Comoros fan.

Ghana is a traditional power of African soccer and has made at least the semifinals in six of the last seven African Cups and was last dumped out in the group stage in 2006. Its squad of players from top clubs was pitted against a Comoros team whose two-goal hero Mogni plays in the third division in France.

Sourced from Africanews