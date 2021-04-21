Commitment to creative arts, ideapreneurship will put Nigeria on global map – Adegunwa





Tony Okuyeme Rite Foods Limited, makers of Bigi soft drinks and sausages, recently restated its commitment to the discovery of talent, promotion of creative arts with the sponsorship of the Nigerian Idol and the maiden edition of the Bigi Media Idol.

The brand, which has set the pace in the beverage market with its soft drinks variants, organised the maiden edition of ‘Bigi Media Idol’ for content drivers in the music, lifestyle and entertainment, arts, and society section of the media, as well as online publishers and bloggers, penultimate, at the Radisson Hotel, Issac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.





Speaking at the Bigi Media Idol event, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, avowed that the company will earnestly promote talent discovery in music through the Nigerian Idol while also espousing his company’s interest in creative art.





He said music brings the best out of the Nigerian culture and that the country is blessed with abundance of talents in music, movie, comedy, spoken words, dance, among others. “The purpose of having you is to first express our commitment to talent discovery in music through the Nigerian Idol which we now sponsor and secondly, espouse our interest in creative art and ideapreneurship,” he stated.

“We are putting our weight behind the Nigerian Idol because it will bring the best out of the many talents we have in the country.

Bigi has come to take over the mic,” he said. Adegunwa pointed out that the immense talent in the country was recently illustrated by Burna Boy, who won the Grammy award and immediately put Nigeria on the global honour roll of best performer.

“With the Burna inspiration many more Grammies will begin to roll in the years to come. But for the best to be discovered, groomed and given the necessary push, there must be a propelling platform which we believe the Nigerian Idol provides,” he affirmed.

It was a night of fun and laughter as different variants of Bigi drinks represented mics for top industry journalists and media practitioners who took over each variant mic to entertain guests and stakeholders with their sonorous voices in a keen music contest.

The excitement was palpable. Rotimi Ige, a Nigerian Tribune reporter emerged winner of the grand prize of N250,000. The sum of N150,000 was awarded to the first runner up, Osigwe Blessing, a reporter from High Society Magazine, while Funsho Arogundade, a reporter from PM Express, who emerged the second runner up, went home with N100,000.

All the winners will also be given ten crates of Bigi drinks each. Arogundade, one of the winners, stated that Rite Foods is taking its footprint in the creative industry higher by setting the pace and raising the bar for other corporations to emulate. “Rite Foods has clearly demonstrated its unwavering support and commitment to rewarding talents in the country. The bar has been raised for other brands and corporations to emulate this great feat by Rite Foods,” he said.

All other contestants were awarded cash prizes of N50,000 each as Nigerian Idol music judges, Obi Asika and DJ Sose were on ground to spice up the contest and select the best Bigi Media Idol of the year.

Established in 2007, Rite Foods Limited is a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian Food and Beverage Company, a subsidiary of Ess-Ay Holdings. Its product line comprises the Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, Bigi Ginger Ale, Bigi Premium Table Water, Fearless Redberry and Fearless Classic Energy Drinks, Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef Sausage roll and Rite Sausage roll.

The company’s inventiveness has earned high recognition in the energy drinks market with the first ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle brands for the Fearless Red Berry and Fearless Classic.

Sourced From Nigerian Music