Cockerel detained by police after killing owner during cockfight

Police say they have launched a manhunt for some 15 people who took part in the illegal cockfight.

According to police those involved in the event face charges of manslaughter, illegal betting and hosting a cockfight.

In 2020 another man in Andhra Pradesh also died from similar incident when his neck was slashed by a blade attached to his bird.

Cockfighting has been illegal in India since 1960. However, animal fighting continues to be a problem in the country.

Gauri Maulekhi, trustee for India’s People for Animals foundation, told the CNN last year that “The offenses have been made very clear and explained to the district and state authorities, but they choose to turn a blind eye towards it.

It is not just for entertainment that these animals are made to fight, but it is (also) due to the heavy betting and gambling that goes on in the garb of these events.”

Source: Africafeeds.com

