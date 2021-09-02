Coca-cola Releases ‘Ginjaaah Your Flow’ Song To Uplift Youths

In pursuit of its commitment to uplift Nigerians, Coca-Cola unveils Ginjaaah Your Flow, a refreshing campaign designed to rejuvenate youths during daily moments of physical and mental slump.

Tapping into the unifying power of music, Coca-Cola encourages youths around the world to turn slump moments into memorable and uplifting ones by reaching for an ice-cold Coke.

The ‘Ginjaaah Your Flow’ campaign was announced with an uplifting song in collaboration with renowned producer, Masterkraft and eclectic performer, Mayorkun. With this song, the beverage giant portrays the infectious energy and buoyant spirit of young Nigerians, and inspires them to remain Ginjaaah’ed every day.

Speaking on the campaign, Mayorkun said, “As a musician, Ginjaaah Your Flow exemplifies my creative process. Sometimes while writing and recording music, you need a spark of inspiration to Ginjaaah you and I’m beyond excited to work with Coca-Cola to ignite that Ginjaaah for everyone”.

Gbolahan Sanni, Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, noted, “At some point during our daily activities, we all experience those moments when the day appears to drag on and we can’t help but feel dull and tired. Ginjaaah Your Flow is our attempt to share how these dull daily moments can be transformed into memorable and uplifting ones, by reaching for an ice-cold Coke. The refreshing Ginjaaah of Coca-Cola enables you to be in the moment and turn whatever life throws at you into positive energy”.

Listen to the ‘Ginjaaah Your Flow’ track here

Sourced From Nigerian Music