Coblaze hits music scene with Good Girl

By Cosmas Omegoh

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Confidence Nnaoma Okorie aka Coblaze, has released a summer anthem for the ladies titled, Good Girl.

According to the singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and music producer who hails from Abia State, Good Girl is a self-produced song and the first single off his upcoming EP.

The mid-tempo melodious tune, which is about a good girl who knows when to be bad, will get the listener’s body rocking from the first seconds the song comes on.

He says: “I feel really good about this song, ‘Good Girl’, and I can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction when they press play. They would feel the buzz from the first seconds it plays. That, for me, will be satisfying, really satisfying.”

Earlier in 2021, the singer secured a recording deal with PG Records, with Guchi, and went on to release ‘Come’, a self-produced song.

In a phone conversation, Coblaze recalled that his musical foundation was built in the church, where he learnt the most, and how to play the piano and the drums professionally. His journey into professional artistry, however, peaked in 2010 after Wizkid’s successful debut motivated him to pick a full-time career in music.

A go-getter to the core, Coblaze has continued to develop himself, after the release of ‘Come’ in 2021, and after signing with PG Records. His prowess in musical instruments and digital production has so far helped him to navigate through various melodies and tempos as a music producer.

Sourced From Nigerian Music