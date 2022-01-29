Civil society in Burkina Faso urge ECOWAS not to impose sanctions

Civil society organisations in Burkina Faso are urging the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, not to impose sanctions on the country.

The appeal took place as West African leaders decided on Friday to suspend the country from the organisation.

Many in civil society are apprehensive about the future.

“We therefore dare to tell ECOWAS to be very careful with its sanctions against the people of Burkina Faso, against this transition, because we are not going to let them do it to us. We are not going to let Burkina Faso fall prey to imperialist powers once again. We are clear on this”, stated Roland Bayala, head of the Coalition of African Patriots of Burkina Faso (Copa BF).

ECOWAS leaders called for the release of ousted president Roch MarcChristian Kaboré, placed under house arrest.

Another ECOWAS summit will take place on the 3rd of February in Accra.

Arouna Loure, representative of ‘Les Révoltés’ added “our proposal is that it will be a civilian military coalition, but that is not really the question. The question is which person, which type of person we designate to lead this transition because if it is a question of going to recover an old class that has proved its failure and that does not know how to do anything other than steal from this country, we are already starting on a false basis”.

Speaking for the first time since taking power, the new leader of Burkina Faso, Lieutenant-Coronel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, said that his country “needs its partners more than ever”.

Sourced from Africanews