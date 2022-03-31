Chris Rock still ‘processing’ the Oscars slap from Will Smith

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 18, said: “Usually when someone’s asked to leave and refuses to go, that’s when security comes in and takes that person away. But in this case, they decided to give him an Oscar and let him back on stage to speak.”

The incident on Sunday night happened just before Smith won the Oscar for best actor, when the comedian Rock was on stage to present the award for best documentary.

