Chorale to present holiday concert on Sunday

lewisburg, w.va. – For many music lovers across southern West Virginia, the Greenbrier Valley Chorale’s annual holiday concert is the official start of the Christmas season.

This year’s concert, “We Sing Shalom,” will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.

The program will feature uplifting seasonal selections in a variety of styles. The concert theme comes from Dan Forrest’s “Shalom,” a deeply moving musical offering of peace for all mankind.

A jazz-infused arrangement of “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming” will feature saxophone accompaniment by Birch Graves. Percussionist Sarah Hann will contribute her talents to the Nigerian Christmas song “Betelehemu.”

A string quartet will accompany the choir on several selections, including “See Amid the Winter Snow.” The choir also will reprise Shawn Kirchner’s rendition of “Brightest and Best” with accompaniment by Ian Jessee, principal violinist with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will even include a “Frozen” treat, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” from the Disney musical. Hal Peterson’s interpretation of “Deck the Halls” also promises to be a highlight. Peterson was a founding member and former president of the Chorale.

The Chorale, comprised of singers from across the Greenbrier Valley and beyond, is known for its broad-ranging repertoire and quality performances. The 55-member choir is directed by Barbara Wygal Lutz and accompanied on piano by Theresa Bryant. Tickets are available through the Carnegie Hall box office, 304-645-7917, or at www.greenbriervalleychorale.org

