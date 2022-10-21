Choiseul business summit aims to redefine Africa’s economic scope

The Moroccan head of government kicked off the 2022 Choiseul Africa Business Forum in Casablanca on Friday. Hundreds of the most influential decision-makers in Africa were present at the summit a positive gesture for Morocco that seeks to broaden its economic scope.

“It is quite natural, especially since Morocco is a strategic African country and crucial since it has developed in recent years a real ambitious policy rightly and quite legitimately to French-speaking Africa, but not only sub-Saharan Africa but also in the broadest sense of the term,” said Pascal Lorot, the President of the Choiseul Institute.

“We are delighted with the success of the forum, the quality of the exchanges, the participants and the level of the discussions we had. We are able to realize both the difficulties that others face and the solutions they propose. We were also able to exchange ideas on the difficulties and solutions we have, and evaluate the investment opportunities of the countries present,” said Mehdi Tazi, the vice president of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM).

Also present at this pan-African summit was Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina who participated in a special panel exposing the investment opportunities in the country.

“It is an honor for Madagascar to be present already in Casablanca and at the same time to be guest of honor. It is a chance for us to present and share all the business opportunities that we could do in Madagascar,” said Joel Randriamandranto, the Malagasy Minister of Tourism.

“It is obvious that a country like Madagascar needs investments, to be known and to acquire investors,” said Lalaina Randrianarivelo, the director of Communication at Filatex Group.

The African delegations had the opportunity to highlight various sectors through several panels that always placed Africa at the heart of the debates

This summit has indicated that it is time to turn to more horizontal structures and promote the emergence of Africa as a continent with a future and opportunities.

