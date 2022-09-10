Chinese celebrate festival, award scholarships to 63 Nigerians

The Chinese community in Nigeria on Friday celebrated its 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival, the upcoming Chinese National Day and Nigeria’s Independence Day in a colorful event in Lagos.

The event, which was opened by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, had dignitaries from all walks of life.

In his remarks, Cui urged improvement in synergy between Nigeria and China.

“The Chinese community in Nigeria, we pursue kindness, harmony and friendliness between the two countries. We also pursue unity, which is important for the progress of the two countries.

“I am happy to be celebrating the two countries’ relationship today, this is indeed a platform for reunion for all,” he said.

Also, the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China, Chu Moaming urged Nigerians and the Chinese community to be committed in promoting friendly relations between the two countries.

He said that maintaining friendly relations would go a long way in boosting the nations’ business activities.

“We are brothers and sisters with Nigerians already. I want us to continue to promote this friendly relations to move our countries forward, Chu said.

Dr Eric Ni, Chairman, Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association, said the scholarships were given in appreciation of beneficiaries outstanding performance in the study of Nigerian and Chinese cultures.

Eric noted that each of the students had been given N100,000 to aid their studies of Chinese and Nigerian cultures.

“Welcome to the mid-autumn festival. Today, as we gather with families and friends to enjoy the full moon, which means plenty, togetherness and luck, our joy will be plenty.

“Nigeria and China celebrate their national day on same day, on Oct. 1.

“Today, we are giving scholarships to another 63 Nigerian students in arts and culture.

“This we will continue to do in supporting the good relations between China and Nigeria,” he said.

Eric said that as a way to continue in the Chinese corporate social responsibility initiative, a new orphanage home had been opened in Ogun.

“As we do every year to support our Nigerian communities and orphanage homes in education, sports and culture.

“Early this year, we gave scholarships to 80 students, we just renovated and furnished three primary schools in Okokomiako, a Lagos suburb.

“We have also registered a new orphanage home called Hua Xing Tzu Chi Orphanage Home in Ogun State.

“The Chinese community also supported 30 low income earner families with food items and cash to assist their businesses.

“We will continue to do this for our Nigerian brothers and sisters,” he said.

Brig.-Gen. Musa Sadiq, Commander, 81 Division Garrison, assured intending tourists and investors of utmost security.

Sadiq said that the security agents in Nigeria were determined to ensure a secure environment for all as they continue to work tirelessly in achieving this.

Chief Ikechukwu lkoh, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, called for increased collaborations between China and Nigeria in the areas of agriculture, infrastructural development, technology, health, culture and others.

Ikoh said that Nigeria had the capacity to feed the entire Africa continent if the Chinese could render some assistance in improving mechanised farming in Nigeria.

He said the Chinese would be rendering great help to Nigerian economy if they could transfer their technology, commercialise it in Nigeria and make the world a better place for all.

Some of the beneficiaries were Esther Fashina, Ayi Mudashiru, Daniel Idowu, Esther Akinsuru, Isreal Akintobi, Yinka Akinola, Ibrahim Musa and Ngozi Mba.

Esther Fashina, who speaks both Chinese and English languages fluently, appreciated the kind gesture extended to her, urging her colleagues in Nigeria on the need to be multi-lingual.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were dance, song and drama performances by Nigerians and the Chinese. (NAN)

