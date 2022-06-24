China keen in young Nigerians education– Envoy

NNN: Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, says his country is keen in educating young Nigerians to give them a better future and strengthen the people-to-people relations with Nigeria.

Cui made this known in Abuja at the award ceremony of the 2022 China Image Drawing Competition among students in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) schools themed “Together for a Shared Future”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Chinese Embassy awarded the winner of the competition and runners up with over N400,000

Cui said that the competition was also aimed at encouraging Nigerian students to knowing more about the Chinese culture and language.

He said that the Chinese Embassy among its numerous interventions in Nigeria had taken keen interest in capturing young minds and protect them from being influenced by terror groups and other criminal groups.

“Today is special about young people and today I hope that we can have more product.

“I ask how can we do symphony together. For example, I ask my colleague to make the product, the music, art and also the Chinese story.

“And, to let young people know what is the meaning of harmony, Nigeria– China symphony.

“So, the students from elementary school to primary school to junior high school is a very critical stage and this stage, how can we do things to give them the positive effects.

“For example, if they are thinking, how can they get the information by drawing, how can they sing a song, they cannot be attracted by the terrorist, by the bad people here.

“So, I think if we try to create the awareness of the young people, try to do good things then we can work together to try to overcome difficulties,” Cui said.

Mrs Nanre Emeje, Secretary, FCT Secondary Education Board,, commended the Chinese Embassy for its continuous sponsorship of the competition which she said was in its ninth year and has benefitted many Nigerian students.

Emeje who was represented by Mr Fati Gambo, Director, Co-Curriculum, said that the event will further strengthen the good relations between Nigeria and China.

“The competition involves all the 12 Chinese Corners Schools of the Board. The teachers were extensively lectured on the theme of the year “Together for a shared future”.

‘And, have equally done the school level orientation lecture interpreting the theme clearly in other to draw based on the concept.

“The choice of this year’s theme has significance to our bilateral relations, because it is about our win-win cooperation,” Emeje said

Mr Mohammed Suleiman, President, Society of Nigerian Artists also commended China for creating a platform for young Nigerians to develop themselves and thrive on.

“China Is doing just too much for Nigeria in the sense that it is the same China that make sure they educate our children, our youths are getting trained, our teachers are getting trained.

“These Programmes have taken people abroad, I know how many artists have benefitted from this.it is a project they are doing for Nigeria and I am a beneficiary of this project.

“There was a time that on my own I had to go for an art residency in China. This mean that they do not just want you to do the arts but lift your arts to another level and that is the way it is.

“Please take this seriously and whoever wins today does not mean that if you do not win that you were not concerned. The whole idea is that someone cares, China cares about you,” Suleiman said.

Master Sunday Chibueze, winner of the grand price from Government Secondary School Govt. Secondary school, Apo Resettlement thanked the Chinese Embassy for giving him the opportunity to show his talent.

Chibueze said that his drawing was inspired by the unity between Nigeria and China.

“What brought the idea was about the unity between Nigeria and China, the upcoming future between Nigeria and China.

“I feel good winning this competition and I will also encourage my other class mates to improve their arts skills and do their best in Arts,” Chibueze said.

NAN reports that Chibueze was awarded with N80,000, two of the second price winners were awarded with N50,000 each, five winners in the third place were awarded N30,000 each with N10,000 consolation price for eight others.

The Embassy also donated 30,000 face masks and some infrared thermometers to the FCT Secondary Education Board. (

