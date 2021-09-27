Charly boy charges Nigerian youths to get involved in politics

Oputa made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of his arrival reception from the United Kingdom by his fans in Lagos.

He explained that Nigerian youths cannot afford to give up or loose hope when the situation in the country has not changed.

“Don’t shy away from politics but rather get into it, because it is your future. The youths must not allow anyone shave their hairs when they aren’t there,” he said.

“If the youths are worried about their future, they must start to organise themselves by being involved in politics and stop agonising about their future.”

According to him, when the youths pull their strengths together, they would be able to change the present system of governance and also get better things for themselves.

The music star stated that the youths must be bold and find different ways to inspire themselves.

He hinted that he would only go back to street protest as usual only if he gets authorisation from his native spiritual father.

On his appearance in the Nollywood debut, titled; King of Boys: The Return of The King, Oputa said he featured in the movie because the script passed a sensitive message.

“I will not get myself involve in any script that isn’t passing any good message. I acted as Odudu Bariba in the movie because I am the Odudu Bariba 1 of Africa, so I just played myself in the role,” he said.

According to him, the title Odudu Bariba, means spiritual warrior.

In his just-released music debut – Odudu Bariba, the artiste expressed satisfaction and appreciation that the song has recorded very high popular demand since Sept. 20 that the hit was dropped.

Oputa however disclosed that he is very much ready to collaborate with more young artists because he likes to catch them young

