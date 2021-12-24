Champions of the Earth: The Sea Women of Melanesia

To most people, fins, masks and neoprene wetsuits are recreational gear. But to the non-profit group, they are the tools of change.

Clad in diving gear, the group’s 30-plus members chart the health of the fragile coral reefs that surround Melanesia.

The Sea Women work in what’s known as the Coral Triangle, which covers some 5.7 million square kilometres between the Great Barrier Reef and the island archipelagos of Melanesia and South East Asia.

Brimming with marine life, it is one of the world’s premier destinations for underwater tourism and home to a major fisheries industry. It is also exceptionally threatened by surging human populations and waste levels.

The good news is that coral reefs are resilient and can recover if the marine environment is safeguarded. The Sea Women initiative, which has worked across the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea since 2018, supports marine protected areas in the two countries, to ensure there is abundant fish life for villagers to rely on in future.

Read the full story on the Sea Women’s work, here.

[embedded content]

Source UN News