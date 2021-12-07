Home | News | General | Carrying Tems, shunning Bella Shmurda and 7 other unforgettable moments from Wizkid’s O2 concert

<!– –>

<!– –>

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently had social media on lockdown for about a week over his three-day concert at the O2 Arena in London.

The music star’s concert had several moments that had fans buzzing and would not forget in a long time.

From thrilling fans and numerous A-list celebrities to some awkward moments that led to debates on social media, Wizkid’s O2 concert, the much acclaimed Star Boy no doubt took over Nigeria’s internet space.

Moments that made headlines from Wizkid’s O2 concert.

Photos: @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng has now gathered a list of some of the unforgettable headline moments from Wizkid’s concert.

1. Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union meets Wizkid backstage:

Popular American actress, Gabrielle Union, was one of the international celebrity guests who attended Wizkid’s Made in Lagos concert.

Read also Proud moment O2 Arena officials presented Wizkid with artwork for selling out 20k capacity venue for 3 nights

The film star later met the Star Boy backstage and asked to be treated to the full Nigerian experience whenever she visits the country.

2. Chris Brown performs in the UK after many years:

Popular American music star, Chris Brown, was one of the guest artistes who joined Wizkid on stage during his O2 performance. The music star was so pleased about it and took to social media to thank the Nigerian star.

This was Chris Brown’s first performance in the UK after a long time.

3. Fan sheds tears of joy:

A number of fans were very pleased to see Wizkid on stage and a video went viral of one of them shedding tears as she sang along to the music star’s track. This was no doubt a Michael Jackson-type moment.

4. Burna Boy performs:

Another thing that had fans going crazy at Wizkid’s concert was when his fellow Grammy-winning Nigerian star, Burna Boy, joined him on stage for a performance. The crowd went wild with their screams.

Read also Wizkid parties hard with Chris Brown at club in viral video to celebrate successful O2 concert

Burna Boy’s outfit to the performance also left some ladies drooling.

5. Wizkid stops Bella Shmurda from talking too much:

During the concert, one moment between Wizkid and Nigerian star, Bella Shmurda, left fans in stitches. Bella is known to have the tendency to become restless, tried to address the crowd after his performance and Wizkid quickly tapped him, a move many fans translated to him wanted Bella to keep quiet before making a blunder.

6. Obi Cubana hugs Wizkid backstage:

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, also attended Wizkid’s concert and later met the singer backstage.

Wizzy explained how pleased he was to see Cubana and appreciated him for making it like he promised he would.

7. Oba Elegushi flies out to Wizkid’s concert a day after wife’s birthday:

Another notable personality at Wizkid’s O2 concert was Nigerian monarch, Oba Elegushi. The young king was seen having a good time at the O2 during Wizzy’s performance. Fans were surprised to see him at the event seeing as he had just thrown a very big birthday party for his wife in Nigeria.

Read also Crowd goes wild as Wizkid brings up Burna Boy on stage at O2 concert, singers perform hit songs together

8. Awkward moment between Wizkid and Tems:

One event that almost threw a damper on things at Wizkid’s concert was when the music star attempted to carry female singer, Tems, while on stage.

Tems looked uncomfortable at the situation and this was displayed for all to see on the big screen at the concert. Some fans also accused Wizkid of harassing her.

Well, Tems later spoke on the situation and noted that Wizkid is human and she loves him regardless of what happened.

9. Lookalike celebs Stormzy and Lukaku meet:

At Wizkid’s concert, two big celebrities, Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea football club and British rapper, Stormzy, were finally able to meet.

The duo had always been called twins by some fans over their unmistakable resemblance and they met and hugged it out at Wizkid’s event.

Wizkid’s O2 concert might have come and gone, but it has left fans with many fond memories and is also an indication of just how big Nigerian music is on the world stage.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music