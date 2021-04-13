CAN, Islamic council lock horns over ‘lopsided appointment’ of security chiefs, judges

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) have locked horns over alleged lopside…

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Nigerian

Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) have locked horns over alleged

lopsidedness in appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In March, the National Judicial Council (NJC) had

recommended 18 judges to Buhari for elevation to the court of appeal.

Reacting to the development, Samson Ayokunle, the national

president of CAN, had said the president is polarising the country through

“lopsided appointment”, adding that out of the 20 judges recommended, 13 were

from the north and 7 from the south.

NSCIA REACTS

Responding, the Islamic council, in a statement signed by

Salisu Shehu, its deputy secretary-general, had said that CAN was disseminating

“scurrilous propaganda”.

The council argued that there are 70 justices of the court

of appeals (JCAs) — 34 from the north and 36 from the south — and that the

three geopolitical zones of the south have two Muslim JCAs, while the zones of

the north have 15 Christians.

“The cacophony of Christian marginalisation that constitutes

the sing-song of CAN is a blatant lie, a deliberate distortion, and a devilish

strategy of shedding crocodile tears or crying while flogging Muslims with

bare-faced oppression and systemic repression in Nigeria,” the council had

said.

CAN’S RESPONSE

In response, the Christian body said the Islamic council has

“unwittingly exposed itself as a promoter of bad governance, divisiveness and

injustice in Nigeria under the Buhari administration”.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Joseph Daramola, its

general secretary, CAN said: “The council was smart by half when it picked an

example of just one arm of government without addressing the totality of

fundamental questions on all the arms of government.

“Is it falsehood or character assassination that the

Security Council of the country has remained an appendage of NSCIA under the

watch of President Muhammadu Buhari?

“The constitutional

position is that all of us, Christians and Muslims are stakeholders in this

country, and votes were not collated on the basis of religion. So for the

government to bend or lean towards Muslims in its appointment of Security

Chiefs is unconstitutional and doesn’t take into consideration the varied

interests of other ethnic and religious groups.

“Why did the Council remain evasive on the big issue of the

Court of Appeal? Interestingly, there was never a time when CAN ever attacked

or made a veiled reference to NSCIA over the obvious lopsided appointments in the

country.

“CAN’s concern has always been directed at the Federal

Government as a concerned non-governmental group but NSCIA as an underdog of

government rather took it upon itself to speak for the government. We wish the

Council had allowed the government to speak for itself.”

The Christian body also challenged the federal government

“to publish the names, state of origins and religions” of those who have held

the positions of chief justice of Nigeria, appeal court president, and chief

judge of the federal high court since 2015.

