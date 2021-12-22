Cameroonian president confirms AFCON to go ahead

The president of Cameroon, Paul Biya, confirmed that the country would continue with preparations to organise the Africa Cup of Nations in January as planned.

The announcement followed a meeting between President Biya and CAF President, Patrice Motsepe.

The event is scheduled to take place in Cameroon between the 9th of January and the 6th of February.

CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, added that the main challenge would be the measures to fight the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The newly-elected president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o, also participated in the meeting.

Sourced from Africanews