Cameroon, Nigeria and Tunisia advance to World Cup playoffs
Giants Cameroon, Tunisia, and Nigeria all secured their spots in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.
Cameroon finished top of Group D after claiming a 1-0 win over Ivory Coast courtesy of Karl Toko Ekambi’s first-half goal in Douala.
The Ivorians only needed a draw to qualify.
In Lagos, a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde was enough for the Super Eagles of Nigeria to clinch Group C top spot as Stopira’s canceled out Victor Osimhen’s opening goal.
Peter Wilson’s brace inspired Liberia to a 3-1 win over the Central African Republic to secure third spot in Group C.
While Tunisia recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over Zambia in Rades and the victory saw the Carthage Eagles finish at the top of Group B ahead of second-placed Equatorial Guinea.
Equatorial Guinea were held to a 1-1 draw by Mauritania in another Group B encounter in Nouakchott with Saul Coco canceling out Abboubaker Kamara’s opening goal.
Algeria clinched Group A top spot despite drawing 2-2 with a resilient Burkina Faso side in Blida.
North African giants Morocco and Egypt ended their successful group stage campaigns with a 3-0 win and 2-1 victory over Guinea and Gabon respectively at home.
Mozambique secured a shock 1-0 win over neighbors Malawi 1-0 in another Group D fixture.