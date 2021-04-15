C.A.R receives first batch of Covid-19 jabs for UN personnel, families

The Central African Republic on Tuesday took delivery of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines for the UN Mission in the country.

The AstraZeneca jabs were received at the Bangui airport by UN and government officials.

SOUNDBITE (French) Denise Brown, MINUSCA Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the Central African Republic:

“The arrival of these vaccines which are intended primarily to vaccinate and protect our peacekeepers – our blue helmets – will allow us to stay by your side. We will protect ourselves in order to continue to protect the Central African Republic and the population – the most vulnerable citizens. ”

This first batch will be used to vaccinate personnel of the United Nations agency, including peacekeepers, as well as national staff and their families.

The government of the Central African Republic is awaiting a delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines for the rest of the population.

The CAR has recorded 5,682 covid-19 cases, 5,112 recoveries and 75 deaths.

