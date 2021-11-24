Burundi organizes first Africa’s international women’s cycling tour

Burundi on Wednesday hosted the first-ever women’s cycling competition in Africa. Five African countries took part and they include Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Burundi.

The event presents an opportunity for the women cyclists to show their ability. Despite the limited experience among the participants, they intend to go places.

“I am very satisfied. This stage ended well. I started biking in 2020 when I was in 8th grade. In the days to come, I’m dreaming of continuing until I reach the world level,” said Annick Kaneza, a Burundian cyclist.

The spectators did not hide their joy at the first stage of the 40.5 km race in the economic capital Bujumbura. They all cheered up to the athletes.

“It’s a good show. I am very happy. My girls have a future and they are here. I wish them victory,” a spectator said.

The first three winners of the first stage were two Kenyans and a Ugandan. A Burundian came fourth.

“I just want to improve the attacking point of view and also the breakaway because we trained. It was supposed to be between two teams but what I saw is that the A team did better than the other. I will try to work in groups so that I can win the remaining laps,” said Prosper Ngenzirabona. a Burundian coach.

In total, the cyclists will ride 358.5 km through the country’s provinces.

The second stage will be held this Thursday over a distance of 57 km between Gitega and Karusi in central Burundi.

This first International Women’s Cycling Tour of Burundi will end on Sunday 28 November 2021.

Sourced from Africanews