Burna Boy Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Big 7”: Watch

Burna Boy has announced his next album. I Told Them…, the Grammy-winning Nigerian artist’s follow up to 2022’s Love, Damini, arrives on August 24 in the U.S. via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records. Burna Boy also shared an album trailer and a leading single, “Big 7,” complete with a Benny Bloom-directed video featuring the Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and actor Shameik Moore. Check out both below.

Earlier this month, Burna Boy became the first African artist to sell out a stadium show in the U.S. with a historic performance at New York’s Citi Field. Last year, he also became the first Nigerian artist to headline Madison Square Garden. In June, Burna Boy contributed to London rapper J Hus’ album Beautiful and Brutal Yard and shared two versions of the single “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” one of which featured 21 Savage.

