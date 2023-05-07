Buhari, Savage fly Nigeria’s flag at King Charles coronation

The coronation of the King of England, King Charles III, and his wife, Queen Camilla, was held amid pomp and pageantry on May 6, 2023, at the Westminster Abbey, England.

He ascended the throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The series of ceremonies was attended by several dignitaries from around the world, and Nigeria was also well represented. The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), was accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; and the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd.), to the event.

Pop star, Tiwa Savage, will also perform at the coronation concert to be held today. The organisers of the event stated that Savage was chosen because of her unique blend of African and Western sounds.

A statement on the ceremony read in part, “We are excited to announce that Tiwa Savage will be performing at the coronation concert alongside other world-class musicians. She is an exceptional artiste with a unique blend of African and Western sounds. We are confident that her performance will add colour and excitement to the event.”

Other artistes that will grace the concert include Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang, Lucy, Paloma Faith and Olly Murs.

Meanwhile, the historic ceremony will last till Monday, May 8, 2023, featuring a series of street parties that will take place throughout the country.

