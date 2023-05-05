Buhari mourns popular Musician, Chris Mba

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to family, friends and fans of Chris Mba, one of the icons of Nigerian highlife music.

Mba’s works brought excitement to many households and his admirers in social and corporate functions.

In a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, Buhari paid tribute to the gifted voice as he recognised the contributions of the artiste to the growth of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry.

This feat, he said, had also been recognised and celebrated by his colleagues in the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) and Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed, and comfort for those mourning him. (NAN)

