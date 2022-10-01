Buhari leaves Nigerians with nothing to celebrate – LP

The leadership of the Labour Party has taken a swipe at the administration of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) for leaving the masses with nothing to celebrate on the country’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary.

This was contained in a release issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, in Abuja.

LP statement is coming hours after supporters of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, under the aegis of ‘Obidient Movement’ paralysed commercial activities and vehicular traffic around the National Stadium in Surulere, Lekki, and Festac area of Lagos State.

Hundreds of the supporters were spotted on Saturday morning flaunting banners and posters of the LP candidate and his vice, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed as they marched across major cities in Lagos.

A livid Arabambi said that for a country celebrating its 62 years of nationhood, it was clear that Buhari’s inept and corrupt government has succeeded in placing the country on auction.

The calamity and great misfortune of voting APC into Governance of the country gave the APC the opportunity to put the country on auction by its corrupt, inept, terribly inadequate, inefficient and grossly irresponsible governance.

According to him, the country has not recorded any major landmark in the last seven years of the APC-led government.

The statement read, “The country has absolutely nothing to celebrate on, rather a larger part of the overstressed population are gnashing their teeth as they struggle to exist among various loads of avoidable sufferings.

“In practically all and every sector of national governance, the APC has scored zero. Instead, it has been solely records of total failure. In security, zero; education, nought and nothing remarkable recorded in the health sector. It is not necessary to keep naming all because there is just no single sector that hasn’t been recording failure.

“Nigerians are high-value shining stars noted and acknowledged across the world in the field of science and technology, innovation, academia, music and have no business with becoming citizens of a failed nation.

“LP sincerely advises the Nigerian voting public to use this moment of reality and truth to reflect on the need to send the APC government out of office. Fortunately, this is an election year. All of the current challenges the nation faces are brought on by the inefficiency and corruption of the APC which could have been avoided were the APC Government competent.

“In a moment like this, it is the patriotic duty of all responsible citizens in or outside the country to be concerned enough to join the ongoing efforts to save Nigeria through collective and honest cooperation. To remove political cancer called APC must become a joint struggle of all Nigerians to remove the ruling party from power at the 2023 polls.”

