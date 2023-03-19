Britain defends “compassionate” Rwanda asylum plan

British Interior Minister defended a controversial plan to deport asylum seekers arriving in the UK to Rwanda during a visit on Saturday.

Suella Braverman spoke to journalists at a news conference attended by Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, who also defended the agreement signed between the two countries.

“What we want to do is to create innovative solutions, to be able to offer to these asylum seekers and migrants alike, safety, security and opportunities for them to live a decent life. And we are going to work with the UK to propose that solution.

Under the plans, migrants arriving in the UK in small boats would be flown to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in the African country rather than return to Britain.

The agreement between Britain and Rwanda “will lead the way in finding a solution which is both humanitarian and compassionate and also fair and balanced”, said Suella Braverman.

“.. the humanitarian thing to do is find another solution and that’s why I believe, just as the minister has just said, that there is a real opportunity here to resettle people in safe and secure environments where they can lead a prosperous and healthy life”.

Thousands of people took to the streets In Britain on Saturday, including London, Glasgow and Cardiff to demonstrate against the plan.

