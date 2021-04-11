BREAKING: DMX, iconic US rapper, dies at 50

It’s now official: legendary rapper DMX, has now been declared dead, a week after he fell into coma, following drug overdose. The news…

It’s now official: legendary rapper DMX, has now been

declared dead, a week after he fell into coma, following drug overdose.

The news of his death was announced in a statement issued by

his family on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved

one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White

Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support

for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved

his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.

“Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and

his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and

support during this incredibly difficult time.

“Please respect our

privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the

world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once

details are finalized,” the statement read.

DMX had been rushed to White Plains Hospital in New York on

April 2 after suffering the attack.

The staff of the hospital have extended their condolence to

his family in a statement, saying the rapper passed away peacefully.

“White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to

the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who

expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons

passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic

cardiac arrest,” the statement read.

