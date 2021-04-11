BREAKING: DMX, iconic US rapper, dies at 50
It’s now official: legendary rapper DMX, has now been declared dead, a week after he fell into coma, following drug overdose. The news…
The news of his death was announced in a statement issued by
his family on Friday.
“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved
one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White
Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support
for the past few days.
“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved
his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.
“Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and
his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and
support during this incredibly difficult time.
“Please respect our
privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the
world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once
details are finalized,” the statement read.
DMX had been rushed to White Plains Hospital in New York on
April 2 after suffering the attack.
The staff of the hospital have extended their condolence to
his family in a statement, saying the rapper passed away peacefully.
“White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to
the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who
expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons
passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic
cardiac arrest,” the statement read.