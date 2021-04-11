Badboy Timz graduates from university with a degree in engineering

The fasting rising star graduated from the Bells University of Technology with a degree in Computer Engineering on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

In a series of photos shared via his Instagram page, the music star was surrounded by his parents and siblings as he graduated from the private institution.

“ENGR. BADBOYTIMZ 🎓(Computer Engineering) Your Dreams Are Valid❤️ #shockabsorbers ⚡️,” he captioned the photos.

Badboy Timz is a fast-rising star in Nigeria.

He has released several hit singles including ‘M J,’ ‘Hustle,’ and ‘Loading.’

He won ‘The Rookie of Year‘ at the 2021 Headies award.

