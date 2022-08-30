Bose Ogulu, Obi Asika & Ayo Shonaiya make TurnTable’s ‘Top 30 Music Executives of H1 2022’ List
TurnTable Charts has put out its list of the Top 30 Music Executives in Nigeria for the first half of 2022.
According to the publication, the list features “industry players who have shaped the Nigerian music scene, both domestically and internationally, in the first half of 2022. These individuals have not only contributed to the growth of Nigerian music, but they have also elevated their respective niches while distinguishing themselves as leaders of industry.”
Label bosses, top show promoters, editors, media personalities, entertainment lawyers, talent managers, and more all make up this list. And they are:
- Alabi Moronfoluwa
Role: Management (TUMBLAR Music)
- Ayo Animashaun
Role: CEO, Smooth Promotions
- Bukola Sawyer Izeogu
Role: Founder/CEO of BukiHQ Media
- Tosin Soriola
Role: Director of Artiste & Media Relations, Boomplay
- Olamide Adedeji
Role: Founder. YBNL Nation (No. 1 Record Label of H1 2022)
- Bolaji Kareem
Role: Regional Head of West Africa, Empire Africa.
- Elizabeth Sobowale
Role: Program Director, Music Business Academy For Africa & Management (Adekunle Gold).
- Osita “Duke” Ugeh
Role: Founder/CEO of Duke Concepts (Executive of the Quarter, Q2 2022).
- Damilola Akinwuni
Role: CEO, Dvpper Music.
- Motolani Alake
Role: Managing Editor, Pulse Nigeria.
- Obi Asika
Role: Creator of Journey of the Beats
- Olajumoke Olayiwola
Role: Management (P. Priime, Telz, Semzi, Ileri) and General Secretary at The Sarz Academy.
- Ibukun Aibee Abidoye
Role: Executive Vice President at Chocolate City.
- Ezekiel Thankgod
Role: CEO of EeZee Concepts
- Eze Eezgozie
Role: VP, Market Development of EMPIRE Africa (No. 1 music distributor & label in H1 2022)
- Addy Awofisayo
Role: Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube Music.
- Titi Adesanya
Role: Product Manager at EMPIRE Africa.
- Ayo Shonaiya
Role: Creator of “Afrobeats: The Backstory“
- Oye Akideinde
Role: CEO, Continued Entertainment.
- Nnamdi Okafor
Role: Digital Services and Partner Management Lead, Sony Music WA.
- Muyiwa Awoniyi
Role: Management (Tems)
- Bizzle Osikoya
Role: Co-Founder of The Plug Entertainment
- Seni Saraki
Role: Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief, NATIVE Networks
- Tega Oghenejobo
Role: Chief Operating Officer, Mavins
- Temi Adeniji
Role: MD Warner Music South Africa; SVP SSA & Special Projects
- Tope Salami
Role: Entertainment Law Specialist Whitestone Solicitors
- Asa Asika
Role: Co-Founder, The Plug Entertainment
- Abifade Tomide
Role: Management (Orbbayarn)
- Wale Davies
Role: Management (Tems)
Read more on www.turntablecharts.com