Bose Ogulu, Obi Asika & Ayo Shonaiya make TurnTable’s ‘Top 30 Music Executives of H1 2022’ List

TurnTable Charts has put out its list of the Top 30 Music Executives in Nigeria for the first half of 2022.

According to the publication, the list features “industry players who have shaped the Nigerian music scene, both domestically and internationally, in the first half of 2022. These individuals have not only contributed to the growth of Nigerian music, but they have also elevated their respective niches while distinguishing themselves as leaders of industry.”

Label bosses, top show promoters, editors, media personalities, entertainment lawyers, talent managers, and more all make up this list. And they are:

Alabi Moronfoluwa

Role: Management (TUMBLAR Music)

Role: CEO, Smooth Promotions

Role: Founder/CEO of BukiHQ Media

Role: Director of Artiste & Media Relations, Boomplay

Role: Founder. YBNL Nation (No. 1 Record Label of H1 2022)

Role: Regional Head of West Africa, Empire Africa.

Role: Program Director, Music Business Academy For Africa & Management ( Adekunle Gold ).

Role: Founder/CEO of Duke Concepts (Executive of the Quarter, Q2 2022).

Role: CEO, Dvpper Music.

Role: Managing Editor, Pulse Nigeria.

Role: Creator of Journey of the Beats

Role: Management ( P. Priime, Telz, Semzi, Ileri ) and General Secretary at The Sarz Academy.

Role: Executive Vice President at Chocolate City.

Role: CEO of EeZee Concepts

Role: VP, Market Development of EMPIRE Africa (No. 1 music distributor & label in H1 2022)

Role: Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube Music.

Role: Product Manager at EMPIRE Africa.

Role: Creator of “ Afrobeats: The Backstory “

Role: CEO, Continued Entertainment.

Role: Digital Services and Partner Management Lead, Sony Music WA.

Role: Management ( Tems )

Role: Co-Founder of The Plug Entertainment

Role: Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief, NATIVE Networks

Role: Chief Operating Officer, Mavins

Role: MD Warner Music South Africa; SVP SSA & Special Projects

Role: Entertainment Law Specialist Whitestone Solicitors

Role: Co-Founder, The Plug Entertainment

Role: Management ( Orbbayarn )

Role: Management (Tems)

Read more on www.turntablecharts.com

Sourced From Nigerian Music