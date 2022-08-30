You are here
Bose Ogulu, Obi Asika & Ayo Shonaiya make TurnTable’s ‘Top 30 Music Executives of H1 2022’ List

Village Reporter,

TurnTable Charts has put out its list of the Top 30 Music Executives in Nigeria for the first half of 2022.

According to the publication, the list features “industry players who have shaped the Nigerian music scene, both domestically and internationally, in the first half of 2022. These individuals have not only contributed to the growth of Nigerian music, but they have also elevated their respective niches while distinguishing themselves as leaders of industry.”

Label bosses, top show promoters, editors, media personalities, entertainment lawyers, talent managers, and more all make up this list. And they are:

  • Alabi Moronfoluwa
    Role: Management (TUMBLAR Music)
  • Ayo Animashaun
    Role: CEO, Smooth Promotions
  • Bukola Sawyer Izeogu
    Role: Founder/CEO of BukiHQ Media
  • Tosin Soriola
    Role: Director of Artiste & Media Relations, Boomplay
  • Olamide Adedeji
    Role: Founder. YBNL Nation (No. 1 Record Label of H1 2022)
  • Bolaji Kareem
    Role: Regional Head of West Africa, Empire Africa.
  • Elizabeth Sobowale
    Role: Program Director, Music Business Academy For Africa & Management (Adekunle Gold).
  • Osita “Duke” Ugeh
    Role: Founder/CEO of Duke Concepts (Executive of the Quarter, Q2 2022).
  • Damilola Akinwuni
    Role: CEO, Dvpper Music.
  • Motolani Alake
    Role: Managing Editor, Pulse Nigeria.
  • Obi Asika
    Role: Creator of Journey of the Beats
  • Olajumoke Olayiwola
    Role: Management (P. Priime, Telz, Semzi, Ileri) and General Secretary at The Sarz Academy.
  • Ibukun Aibee Abidoye
    Role: Executive Vice President at Chocolate City.
  • Ezekiel Thankgod
    Role: CEO of EeZee Concepts
  • Eze Eezgozie
    Role: VP, Market Development of EMPIRE Africa (No. 1 music distributor & label in H1 2022)
  • Addy Awofisayo
    Role: Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube Music.
  • Titi Adesanya
    Role: Product Manager at EMPIRE Africa.
  • Ayo Shonaiya
    Role: Creator of “Afrobeats: The Backstory
  • Oye Akideinde
    Role: CEO, Continued Entertainment.
  • Nnamdi Okafor
    Role: Digital Services and Partner Management Lead, Sony Music WA.
  • Muyiwa Awoniyi
    Role: Management (Tems)
  • Bizzle Osikoya
    Role: Co-Founder of The Plug Entertainment
  • Seni Saraki
    Role: Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief, NATIVE Networks
  • Tega Oghenejobo
    Role: Chief Operating Officer, Mavins
  • Temi Adeniji
    Role: MD Warner Music South Africa; SVP SSA & Special Projects
  • Tope Salami
    Role: Entertainment Law Specialist Whitestone Solicitors
  • Asa Asika
    Role: Co-Founder, The Plug Entertainment
  • Abifade Tomide
    Role: Management (Orbbayarn)
  • Wale Davies
    Role: Management (Tems)

Read more on www.turntablecharts.com

Sourced From Nigerian Music

