BNXN Denies Impregnating Swedish Girl; Claims To Be Loyal To His Nigerian Girlfriend

Nigerian Afrobeat musician BNXN has declared his loyalty to his girlfriend.

In an interview with Naija FM, BNXN made this claim in response to a Swedish woman’s accusation that he had impregnated her and fled the country.

He has reportedly been in a serious relationship with a Nigerian woman for more than a year, according to BNXN.

He insisted that he did not cheat on his girlfriend despite being exposed to local and foreign ladies due to his line of work.

However, BNXN opted not to say who his lover was.

Watch video below:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1563846995701276675

