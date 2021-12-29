Big ups to Shatta Wale; tourists are in town and we keep playing foreign music

Trigmatic praises Shatta Wale for being bold

Ghanaian artiste and radio presenter, Trigmatic, has commended dancehall act, Shatta Wale for exposing the rots in the music industry.

Shatta in a series of tweets has called out Nigerians for failing to promote Ghanaian musicians just like how they do for them by playing their songs and supporting their artistes when they visit the country to promote their projects.

Trig who is currently out of the country has berated the influx of foreign music at events and radio stations at the expense of local artiste especially when Ghanaian music is not being played in other countries.

According to him, Ghana has the “weakest gates and gatekeepers”.

He wrote: “We just don’t like the truth but you can’t fight the truth! DJs and the entire media fraternity may realise that in the long run, it is us who lose. Look at the number of tourist in town, and each venue and radio station gets flooded with foreign content. What are u selling?”

In a separate post Trigamtic added: “If we will sieve out emotions from what is happening, we will realise that Ghana has the weakest gates and gatekeepers. I’m not in Ghana and wherever I am, I can assure u we are not enjoying any music plays here. It’s a fact! Big up @shattawalegh for being bold.”

The singer noted that the time is now to promote our songs if they want to witness Ghanaian artistes top charts internationally.

” tourism is bigger than we see it. It brings in the biggest pool of funds no matter how we see it. So everyone who plays a role in that space needs a better orientation. We need to sell Ghana to Ghanaians and to the world and this must be done intentionally,” read a tweet dated December 28.

It would be recalled that Shatta took to his Twitter page to chide Nigerians for failing to support Ghanaians despite their unflinching support.

“I don’t need Nigerian music industry to hit, I need to let those so-called naija fans and industry players to know ..Gh industry and Gh fans supported them when they needed fame so bad, so they should appreciate and say thank you not only to Ghana but Africa as whole!” his tweet read.

