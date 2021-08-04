Bella Shmurda sued by record label | See Details

<!– –>

Bella Shmurda has been sued by his former record label One World Global Records for breach of contract.

The record label has laid several complaints against the Dangbana Republik CEO, a label he (Mr Shmurda) recently launched.

According to the latter, the name ‘Belle Shmurda’ was copyrighted under their label. They also claim all works done by the singer with that stage name.

They have accused the singer for failing to remit royalties to them and efforts to reach him have not been fruitful.

NJO reports that the label executive Nkem Onyenwenu, threatened anybody, company or label that aides Mr Shmurda’s behavior. The label prayed the court to restrains Bella Shmurda from claiming his name and content produced with that name.

Bella has been busy of late after the release of a new project ‘High Tension: 2.0‘.

