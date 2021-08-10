BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Four New Housemates Unveiled

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season six has witnessed a new twist with the unveiling of four new housemates, Michael, Kayvee, JMK, and Queen.

The profile of the new housemates:

Michael

Born Michael Chukwuebuka Ngene, Michael is a 28-year-old Lagos-born musician who moved to the United States of America as a teenager but is now based in Abuja. In his free time, you will find Michael writing, creating music or pursuing his interests in cinematography.

Kayvee

Kayvee, whose full name is Gbolahan Ololade, is a 26-year-old photographer whose hobbies include playing football, clubbing and playing cards. He believes he is innovative and fun to be around, and says people call him handsome. Kayvee says his career high point is when he had the opportunity to photograph one of Nigeria’s biggest artists.

JMK

JMK is a 23-year-old law graduate whose full name is Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin. JMK hails from Kwara state and has dreams of becoming a certified member of of the Nigerian Bar. Apart from music, dancing and traveling, she enjoys cooking and the simple pleasures of life.

Queen

Akwa Ibom State-born Queen is a philanthropist and aspiring politician. Born Queen Mercy Atang, this 26-year-old international beauty queen who describes herself as “beautiful, courageous, and fearless” reckons that being raised by a single mother taught her a lot about life.

