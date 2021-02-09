You are here
Bayern Munich Beat Al Ahly To Reach Fifa Club World Cup Final
Africa Sports World 

Bayern Munich beat Al Ahly to reach Fifa Club World Cup final

Elwin Mandowa , , , , ,
Bayern Munich Beat Al Ahly To Reach Fifa Club World Cup Final

– Advertisement –

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich progressed to the Fifa Club World Cup final by beating Al Ahly in Qatar.

The German champions dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead when Lewandowski slotted in.

Egyptian side Al Ahly competed well after the break, with their pace on the counter a concern for Bayern.

But Lewandowski made sure of the win with a late header for his 29th goal in 27 appearances this season.

Bayern Munich will play Mexican side Tigres in the final on Thursday, 11 February (18:00 GMT).

– Advertisement –

Morocco retain CHAN title with a 2-0 win over Mali

– Advertisement –

Source: BBC

Sourced from Africa Feeds

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email