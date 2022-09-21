Banky W’s Record Label Signs Ex-BBNaija Winner, WhiteMoney

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney has been signed into Empire Mates Entertainment, a music record label owned by Banky W.

“Now that we are in good hands, let the music flow,” WhiteMoney posted on his verified Instagram page on Tuesday to announce his latest achievement.

The entertainer also shared photos of himself Banky W on social media to celebrate the win.

Naija News understands that the 30-year-old shot into the limelight after emerging winner of the season 6 edition of Nigeria’s popular reality show.

Whitemoney also hinted in his Instagram post that he would be dropping two singles in September.

Prior to his BBNaija journey, WhiteMoney had released the following songs: Rosemary (2018), ‘Your Life’ (2018) and ‘My Heart’ (2021). Also, in 2021, he released ‘Selense’, a single produced by Masterkraft.

Former BBNaija ‘PepperDem’ Housemate, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha on Tuesday urged Nigerians to vote wisely and vote for good leaders in the forthcoming general elections.

Naija News reports that the reality star who is currently hospitalized in Dubai nudged Nigerians toward voting right in preparation for the General Election.

The 27-year-old further admonished the citizens to be involved in all levels of the government, adding that everyone would suffer bad leadership if the country does not get it right in 2023.

She warned those who have been paid by different candidates to cause havoc, to think of their future as those in power have nothing to lose if the country crashes.

“I have a very important message. We are going into a campaign period in preparation of the election. We are actively involved in all levels local government, senate, house of representatives, all the way to the presidency. You go to church to pray that you want a better Nigeria but you are supporting a bad leader. Have sense I cos if we get it wrong next year, you will have yourself to blame.

“As you are campaigning for your Oga or Chairman, I want you to have in mind that your Oga don’t have anything to lose if Nigeria crashes tomorrow, they don’t have a lot to lose”, She said

