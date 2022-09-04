Baby gorillas named in Rwanda

Public figures and celebrities participated in the “kwita izina” ceremony, the gorilla-naming event that takes place every year in Rwanda.

Speaking from the UK, Prince Charles was one of the public figures invited to name a baby gorilla.

“The baby I will be naming is a male baby gorilla born on the 29th of April, 2022 from the Umuhoza family, to its mother Agasaro. The name I give him is Ubwuzuzanye which means harmony”, said the British monarch.

In total 20 baby gorillas of the Volcano National Park in North west Rwanda were named.

Other figures chosen to name gorillas were the representative of the Francophonie and Senegalese musician Youssou N’dour.

“(My baby gorilla) Born on the April 8th 2022 his name is Turikumwe, which means we are together. And when he will come to visit me in France I will call him “on est ensemble”, said Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

Senegalese musician Youssou N’dour, added:

“The name I give it is Ihuriro, which means turning center. This name was chosen to represent Rwanda as a multi-sectoral hub.”

This year marked the 18th edition of this event.

