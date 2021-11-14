Auditions for Nigerian Idol season seven to begin Nov 14

MultiChoice Nigeria is set to commence auditions for Nigerian Idol season seven. According to NAN, Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice executiv…

MultiChoice Nigeria is set to commence auditions for

Nigerian Idol season seven.

According to NAN, Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice executive

head for content and West Africa channels, said in a statement on Saturday that

online auditions for the music reality show will open on November 14.

Tejumola said that the auditions will run from the 14th

until November 28.

She said the Nigerian Idol main viewing on DStv and GOtv

screens will begin in February 2022, sponsored by BIGI.

Tejumola said interested contestants should upload a

60-second video of themselves singing any song of their choice on

www.africamagic.tv.

She said the contestants must be between 16 and 30 years of

age.

“MultiChoice remains committed to promoting and giving young

music talents in Nigeria a platform to shine and actualise their dreams,”

Tejumola added.

“Season 7 promises to

be even bigger and more entertaining, so if you believe you have what it takes

to be the next Nigerian Idol, be a part of the auditions starting on November

14,” she said.

In July, Kingdom Kroseide emerged the winner of

the sixth Nigerian Idol, claiming N50 million worth of prizes.

Sourced From Nigerian Music