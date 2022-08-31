Asake’s ‘Terminator’ debuts at No. 1 on the Nigeria Top 100, equals Davido’s most No. 1 record

‘Terminator’ tallied 6.83 million streams (No. 1 on streaming) and 55.9 million in radio reach (No. 2 on streaming). It is Asake’s third No. 1 entry on the Top 100 – and fifth overall (Top 100 and Top 50 combined).

Biggest Streams Ever in a Week

Terminator sets a new record for the biggest streams across all platforms in a week; its 6.83 million streams in a week which is well over the previous highest, ‘Bandana’ which tallied 4.48 million streams in its second week. This record applies only to the Nigeria Top 100 as TurnTable Charts now employs a weighted multi-metric methodology for its streaming component (since July 11, 2022).

More records for Asake;

With ‘Terminator’ debuting at No. 1, Asake becomes the first artiste with multiple No. 1 debuts since TurnTable Charts began tracking – ‘PBUY’ and ‘Terminator.’

Also, Asake equals Davido as the artistes with the most No. 1 songs in Nigeria – five each. Asake’s No. 1 records include ‘Omo Ope,’ ‘Sungba (Remix),’ ‘PBUY,’ ‘Bandana’ and ‘Terminator’

Additionally, Asake extends his record for most No. 1 songs in a single calendar year; all his five No. 1 records have come in 2022. It took the artiste only 29 weeks to achieve this feat, compared to Davido who took 60 weeks to have five No. 1 hits.

While the artiste’s cover art for his debut album have 7 No. 1 songs, those No. 1s are only limited to Apple Music Nigeria. ‘Sungba’ is not included in the No. 1 by TurnTable Charts as it was the remix version of the song that reached the summit of Top 50 earlier this year; while ‘PALAZZO’ only peaked at No. 2 behind ‘Buga (Lo Lo Lo)’ on the overall chart.

At No. 2 is former five week No. 1, Fireboy DML’s ‘Bandana’ with Asake. The song tallied 5.41 million streams (No. 2 on streaming), 72.4 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio), and 12.9 million in TV reach (No. 2 on TV).

‘Bandana’ sets a new record for biggest radio impressions by a song in a week – surpassing the previous record held by Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ with Tekno, which tallied 71.4 million in radio reach in a week.

Pheelz’s ‘Electricity’ with Davido debuts at No. 3 on this week’s Top 100; it tallied 3.45 million streams (No. 3 on streaming), 9.81 million in TV reach (No. 5 on TV) and 38.4 million in radio reach (No. 10 on radio).

This makes Pheelz the first performer to have multiple top ten hits as a producer and an artiste; as the latter, he’s had ‘Finesse’ which peaked at No. 1 for three weeks and ‘Electricity’ and as the former, he’s had ‘High,’ ‘Stand Strong’ and ‘Jaiye Foreign’ which is in this week’s top 10.

Carterefe & Berri-Tiga’s ‘Machala’ drops 2-4 while Burna Boy’s ‘It’s Plenty’ falls 3-5.

Crayon’s ‘Ijo (Laba Laba)’ dips 5-6 on this week’s Top 100 – it tops this week’s TV chart with 14.4 million in TV reach.

Former No. 1, Burna Boy’s ‘For My Hand’ with Ed Sheeran rebounds 10-7 while Zinoleesky & Tiwa Savage’s ‘Jaiye Foreign’ is steady at No. 8.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Burna Boy’s ‘Common Person’ slips 4-9 while Ruger’s ‘Girlfriend’ descends 9-10.

Just outside the top ten; Joeboy’s ‘Contour’ launches at No. 21, Chris Brown’s ‘Under The Influence’ rockets 90-28; MI’s ‘Bigger’ with Olamide & Nas starts at No. 35.

