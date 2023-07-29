Artiste Neeja joins Moses Bliss’ record label

Moses Bliss, the Nigerian gospel singer, has signed a new artiste named Neeja to Spotlite Nation, his record label.

In a statement issued on Friday, the record label described Neeja as a “diligent individual that will bring joy to humanity through his music”.

Spotlite Nation added that both Neeja and the label will work together to advance their shared vision.

“Today marked a truly momentous occasion as we celebrated the official signing of Fafowora Oluwagbeminija Joshua (Neeja) as an artiste with Spotlite Production Limited,” the statement by Law Corridor, legal representatives of the record label, reads.

“Neeja’s journey to this point has been one of dedication and hard work, undergoing extensive preparation with Spotlite Nation before finalizing the engagement.

“He is a diligent and motivated individual, committed to serving God and bringing joy to humanity through his music.

“As the legal representatives of the record label, we collaborated closely with both parties during the contract process to advance their shared vision.

“On behalf of our firm, we extend heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Neeja and wish him continuous success in his career. May your time with Spotlite Nation be filled with extraordinary achievements and a profound impact on the world of gospel music.”

Neeja also released his new single under the record label titled ‘Alone’ on Friday.

DOWNLOAD: ALONE’ BY NEEJA

