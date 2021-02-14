Arrest of #OccupyLekkiTollGate Protesters: Falz Slams Nigerian Govt

Angered by the arrest of #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters by security agents, Nigerian musician, Folarin Falana, a.k.a ‘Falz’ has slammed Nigerian Government describing it as shameful.

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz has described the arrest of popular comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, and other #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters in Lagos State as shameful.

ARISE News had reported that Mr Macaroni and several other protesters were arrested and kept in a black maria, with some others who were arrested taken to an unknown destination.

But in a tweet on Saturday, Falz said the Nigerian government has shown that “they don’t want peace”.

“What is this shameful behaviour? Are these people insane? Citizens are peacefully protesting and you are arresting (them).

“How is this supposed to solve the problems that they have already caused?

“Macaroni has been picked up, the Nigerian government basically saying they do not want peace oh. I am tired of just coping. I am tired of just managing. This is a fu*king shithole we are living in and we simply cannot continue like this.

“They are using this threat of force and violence because they expect that we would naturally fear for our lives, but the life we dey live no kuku get meaning before.”

Reports suggest that no fewer than 30 protesters have been arrested during the ongoing protest at the Lekki toll gate on Saturday.

The Federal Government and the police had earlier warned youths who planned to protest at the Lekki tollgate on Saturday (today) to have a rethink and shelve the protests. – Arise TV News

