Arab League, African Union and UN intensify efforts for peace in Sudan

The head of the Arab League held talks n Tuesday with a representative of Sudanese military leader General Abdel Fattah Burhan at the organisation’s headquarters in Cairo.

Speaking after the meeting, Dafa’alla Al-Haj Ali said that the crisis in his homeland was an “internal matter” and warned against any external interference.

“I am talking to you now, and there are contacts regarding the completion of this truce, but we want this truce to be with the participation of the political institutions to which we belong, the first of which is the Arab League and also the African Union, but that it takes place with their approval and in all its details, and we do not accept anything imposed on us by whichever direction“, said Dafa’alla Al-Haj Ali, special envoy of General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, president of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council.

On Tuesday, the African Union, in collaboration with the United Nations and IGAD, announced a new concerted effort to de-escalate the ongoing conflict in Sudan

“We have agreed on the necessity to intensify, collectively and individually, all our effort to reach, as soon as possible, a complete and conditional, efficient, inclusive ceasefire all over Sudan. They (AU, IGAD, Ed.) agreed to intensify, by all means, the effort to bring as soon as possible the humanitarian support for the population inside Sudanese cities and all the borders of all neighbouring countries where thousands of Sudanese have fled”, said Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, African Union Commission Chairperson and Sudan process Spokesperson.

Thousands of people have fled fierce fighting in central Khartoum for Sudan’s borders. Some have been waiting for days in the open air to cross the Ashkit land crossing into Egypt.

At least 447 civilians have been killed and more than 2,255 injured since the fighting began, according to figures released on Monday by the Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties.

Sourced from Africanews