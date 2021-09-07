The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Solomon Mugera as Director, Communication and External Relations, effective 1 October 2021.

Mr. Mugera, a Kenyan national, brings extensive experience to this role. He is a seasoned journalist and media manager with over 20 years of expertise working internationally.

As Head of Journalism for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa, Mr. Mugera presided over the largest expansion of the BBC on the African continent since the 1940s, supporting the corporation in reaching a weekly audience of more than 100 million across 12 languages on radio, television, digital and social media. With an annual budget of $42 million, Mr. Mugera managed a team of 600 staff in the UK and across Africa. He has extensive experience in leading multimedia operations, and an excellent track record of editorial leadership, communication, budget management, and stakeholder outreach. He has good knowledge in change management and media training. As well as a clear understanding of international news and current affairs, the African media market, and the impact of digital technology.

Mr. Mugera joined the BBC in September 1998 and worked with various departments of the corporation. He was appointed Editor of the BBC Swahili service in 2006. Five years later, he became the first African to head the African region of the BBC World Service. In September 2015, he was promoted to the position of Senior Leader. Before joining the BBC, Mr. Mugera worked with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation and the privately owned Kenya Television Network.

As Director, Communication and External Relations, Mr. Mugera will contribute to building financial and political support for the African Development Bank Group and strengthen the Group’s role as a global thought leader on Africa’s most pressing development challenges. He will manage corporate communications and external relations with key stakeholders, including media, civil society, foundations, the private sector, African countries, and international organizations. Mr. Mugera will also be responsible for internal communication and engagement with Bank Group staff. He will lead the Bank Group’s messaging and global strategic media relations.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Mugera said: “It is an honour to work for the African Development Bank Group and support its vision for the continent. This is an institution that is leading Africa’s effort to transform itself and make a real difference to the lives of millions of its people. The Bank has the talent, the expertise, knowledge and the story that needs to be told across Africa and to a global audience.”

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said: “The African Development Bank Group is at the heart of the continent’s social economic development. Mr. Mugera will support the Bank Group’s vision and outreach effort to make the priorities, activities and accomplishments of the Bank known by both internal and external audiences. He is a highly respected and motivated media professional, with a solid track record in journalism and leadership.”

African Development Bank Group