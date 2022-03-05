Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising artist is Afro-pop singer, Nomfundo Moh

Johannesburg, 4 March 2022: Apple Music today announced the latest featured artist in its Africa Rising emerging artist program as 21-year-old KwaZulu-Natal-born singer-songwriter, Nomfundo Moh (real name Nomfundo Ngcobo).

“I am at an absolute loss for words having been selected as the Africa Rising artist on Apple Music. The support Apple Music has shown me has been crazy! Being on this program is the next step in taking my music to the world. Can’t wait to see what’s next!” she exclaims.

Teaming up with award-winning producer NaXion Cross on her debut Afro-pop single, “Lilizela” (2020), Moh gained great traction across community radio stations, drawing inspiration from the storytelling abilities of Amanda Black and Ami Faku.

Her debut album, Amagama (2022), available to stream on Apple Music, sees her team up with Cross again to explore the soundscapes of Afro-pop, incorporating various elements of R&B, hip hop and traditional pop. Spearheaded by single “Phakade Lami feat. Sha Sha & Ami Faku”, this album is set against the lyrical backdrop of a woman who’s looking to find her voice and her place both socially and spiritually.

The latest music from Nomfundo Mah along with that of Africa’s hottest new artists, is available now on the Apple Music Africa Rising Playlist.

Apple Music’s Africa Rising, is an exclusive emerging artist program and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars. Africa Rising alumni to date include: Omah Lay, Manu Worldstar, Tems, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, Yaw Tog, Blxckie and Nikita Kering. Africa Rising sees Apple Music select six artists every year who each receive a minimum of two months of editorial support across the Apple Music platform including a launch interview with Nadeska on Apple Music 1. Nadeska has also launched a new weekly Africa Rising feature on her show highlighting the hottest new artists on the continent.

Africa Rising is one of many Apple Music initiatives aimed at taking African talent to the world. Now available in 33 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, Apple Music 1 is home to Africa Now Radio with host LootLove which has featured interviews with some of the continent’s hottest artists such as Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Cassper Nyovest, Mr Eazi, Patoranking, Rayvanny, Kiddominant, Mayorkun, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Master KG, Yaw Tog, Blxckie, Nikita Kering, Buju and FAVE.

Apple Music also selected Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Tems as its Up Next artist in 2021, Nigerian Afropop star Rema in 2020, Grammy Award-winning Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy in 2019, and Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi as the first recipient in 2017. Up Next is Apple Music’s global emerging artist program.

