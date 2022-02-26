Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio with LootLove this Sunday with Aṣa

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Aṣa, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and LootLove’s Favourite Track of the Week!

<img data-attachment-id="134884" data-permalink="https://www.maravipost.com/apple-musics-africa-now-radio-with-lootlove-this-sunday-with-a%e1%b9%a3a/35828dfc-6f3c-68c7-d752-9f7bce3ede45/" data-orig-file="https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/apple-musics-africa-now-radio-with-lootlove-this-sunday-with-ae1b9a3a-2.jpg" data-orig-size="1024,1024" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title="35828dfc-6f3c-68c7-d752-9f7bce3ede45" data-image-description data-image-caption=" Radio with LootLove this Sunday with Aṣa ” data-medium-file=”https://www-maravipost-com.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/35828dfc-6f3c-68c7-d752-9f7bce3ede45.jpg?strip=all&lossy=1&fit=300%2C300&ssl=1″ data-large-file=”https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/apple-musics-africa-now-radio-with-lootlove-this-sunday-with-ae1b9a3a-2.jpg” width=”1024″ height=”1024″ src=”https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/apple-musics-africa-now-radio-with-lootlove-this-sunday-with-ae1b9a3a.jpg” alt class=”wp-image-134884″ srcset=”https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/apple-musics-africa-now-radio-with-lootlove-this-sunday-with-ae1b9a3a-2.jpg 1024w, https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/apple-musics-africa-now-radio-with-lootlove-this-sunday-with-ae1b9a3a-3.jpg 300w, https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/apple-musics-africa-now-radio-with-lootlove-this-sunday-with-ae1b9a3a-4.jpg 150w, https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/apple-musics-africa-now-radio-with-lootlove-this-sunday-with-ae1b9a3a-5.jpg 768w, https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/apple-musics-africa-now-radio-with-lootlove-this-sunday-with-ae1b9a3a-6.jpg 50w, https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/apple-musics-africa-now-radio-with-lootlove-this-sunday-with-ae1b9a3a-7.jpg 384w” sizes=”(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px”> Radio with LootLove this Sunday with Aṣa

Tune in to Africa Now Radio With LootLove This Sunday, February 27th at 2p London / 3p Lagos/Paris / 4p Johannesburg / 6a LA / 9a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on Cool FM in Nigeria every Sunday at 6pm.

Cover Star Interview

Nigerian-French singer-songwriter Aṣa joins LootLove via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about her latest track, “IDG (feat. Wizkid).” She also discusses her new album, ‘V,’ getting out of her comfort zone, moving to Lagos in 2020, and gaining fresh experience as a producer.



The Big 5

LootLove shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Olamide and Wande Coal; DBN Gogo, Pabi Cooper & Young Stunna feat. Felo Le Tee; Dice Ailes feat. Tiwa Savage; T.I BLAZE, Blxckie & Rasaqi NFG; and DARKOO feat. Black Sherif.



Africa Rising

British-Nigerian producer, songwriter and engineer Jaylon is the latest artist featured from the Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features his two singles, the Minz collab “Naya’s Riddim,” and “Firedncr. (feat. Azanti).” Listen HERE.

Loot Loves

Each week, LootLove chooses her favourite track, taken from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she features South African singer-songwriter Nomfundo Moh and her single, “Phakade Lami (feat. Sha Sha & Ami Faku),” from Apple Music’s Mzansi Soul playlist. Listen HERE, and find a roundup of all LootLove’s selections on Apple Music’s LootLoves playlist, HERE.



Tune in and listen to the full episode this Sunday, February 27th at 2p London / 3p Lagos/Paris / 4p Johannesburg / 6a LA / 9a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow or on Cool FM in Nigeria every Sunday at 6pm.



Aṣa on moving back to Lagos for her new album ‘V’

When Covid struck, we had to cancel the tour and so I took one of the last planes—at that time—back to Lagos, and that was when I was kind of connecting, re-connecting with people in Lagos, creatives. Since ‘Aṣa,’ the first album, I didn’t have enough time to stay long enough at home – I was always traveling, always living outside the country and then come back home, stay for a year or three months – but this time it just allowed me to connect, and that was when the album was being made. I didn’t think it was going to be an album, I was just vibing and making friends, and along the way we were making songs.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost

Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipostFacebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Related

Sourced From Nigerian Music