You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Annie Idibia Slams 2face’s Younger Brother, Charley

Village Reporter ,

Nigerian actress and wife of singer 2face Idibia, Annie Idibia, has slammed his younger brother, Charley after the latter wrote a lengthy post on his Instagram page to address her claims that 2face and his family have been disrespectful to her.

In Charley’s post, he highlighted that he has tried to accept Annie from the beginning but she made it difficult for him and the rest of the family because of her excessive insecurities and paranoia.

Read Also: Annie Idibia Celebrates 2baba As He Clocks 45 Today

Replying Charley, Annie wrote that he has resorted to cooking up sympathy messages and lies because people are beginning to see the truth in his earlier posts.

See her post below:

The actress’s post

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts:

2Face Idibia’s brother continues to drag Annie, says she has assaulted the singer severally in public 2face Idibia wants to rejig the concert model with his first online set COVID-19: 2face slams Nigerian pastors, Imams 2Face Idibia drags NCDC on Instagram, says they are causing problems for Nigerians travelling abroad

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.