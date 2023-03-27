Amstel Malta Reaffirms Support For African Music, Film, Culture

Posted by Eric Ojo Entertainment News, Latest News

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Premium malt brand, Amstel Malta, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting African music, film, and culture.

This reassurance is coming Amstel Malta celebrates African excellence as proud co-headline sponsor of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for the 9th year running.

The AMVCA which will be holding hold from the 18th to 20th of May, in Lagos, is a 3-day celebration to honour the artistry, dexterity, and wizardry of creatives across all verticals of the entertainment industry in Africa.

Kicking off the festivities with the official press conference held on the 23rd of March, Amstel Malta, as the co-headline sponsor of the event, is throwing its weight behind all events at the AMVCAs, dedicated to celebrating different segments of the industry, including the Opening Night, Multichoice Talent Factory Screening Day, Cultural Exhibition, Digital Content Day, Nominees Gala, Runway Show, and the main awards ceremony.

Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands, Nigerian Breweries, Elohor Olumide-Awe said the brand is a proud and consistent supporter of the entertainment industry in the continent.

“We are unapologetic champions of unfettered support for the African entertainment industry. Our support for the industry has taken on different forms, but predominantly in the form of our sponsorship of Nigeria’s most prestigious Awards, the AMVCAs.

“We are certain our contributions will ripple past the 3-day celebration to impact the Nigerian entertainment industry in unprecedented ways. Since the commencement of the AMVCAs and our involvement as sponsors, we have witnessed the release of more nuanced and globally acclaimed projects, accompanied by a change in public perception of the industry and the forging of stronger industry partnerships”, she said.

WITH his in mind, according to her “our pride in being sponsors of a platform that recognises, honours and inspires veteran and new acts in the industry talents knows no bounds”.

As with previous editions of the Awards, the brand will sponsor specific award categories and the newly minted categories.

She further reassured that the brand will continue to support the AMVCAs as it recognises and rewards the exceptional work of African filmmakers and creatives for many years to come

The AMVCA, in partnership with Amstel Malta, has become a much-anticipated event that has grown from being a quintessential award show into a development and networking affair positioned to foster the growth of all spheres of the entertainment industry. Amstel Malta has been an unwavering sponsor of the AMVCA since its inception and is poised to continue its support for Nigerian and African entertainment talent.

Related Posts

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=86520

Sourced From Nigerian Music