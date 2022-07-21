American top singer, Beyoncé, credits Nigerian singer, Tems

American top singer, Beyoncé, has credited Nigerian singer, Tems, as one of the songwriters in her forthcoming album.

Beyoncé, who is set to release her seventh studio album in seven days, revealed all 16 tracks and songwriters for the project.

Tems wrote the 10th track named: “Move.”

However, this is not Tems first international feature.

In 2021, she was featured by Canadian rapper and singer, Drake, in the song, titled: “Fountain.”

In 2022, she also got featured in American singer Future’s song called: “Wait for You.”

More so, she has been breaking records with her feature on Wizkid’s Grammy award-winning song, Essence.

Just recently at the 2022 BET awards, she was nominated for the Best New Act and Best International Act.

Terms success took home the award for Best International Act, making her the first African female artiste to bag a BET award.

Sourced From Nigerian Music