American singer Kelly Rowland, Ayra Starr tease fans on collaboration

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, and American artiste, Kelly Rowland, have teased fans on a possible collaboration for the remix of the Mavin singer’s hit song, Bloody Samaritan.

On Sunday, Ghanaian-American author, Larry Ossei-Mensah, made the proposal to both singers after posting a video of himself driving with the song playing in the car on his Instagram stories.

Tagging both singers, Mensah wrote, “I need this collab to happen for the culture, please!”

Kelly Rowland reposted the video on her Instagram stories assuring that she was interested in doing the collaboration.

“Just say the words, I’m ready,” she captioned the repost.

The 19 and Dangerous hitmaker also reposted Kelly’s post via her Instagram stories on Sunday.

Ever since the release of her debut hit, Away, the singer, born Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, has remained a relevant up-and-coming force in the Nigerian music industry.

In August 2021, the 19-year-old singer released her debut album, 19 and Dangerous, which earned her the number 2 spot on Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart in the same month.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music