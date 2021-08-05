‘All You Know is Smoking And Drinking’- Wendy Shay Tells Afia Schwar In New Diss Song

Wendy Shay has just intensified the growing animosity between herself and beef master Afia Schwarzenegger.

She has recorded a diss song for Afia aiming direct shots at her for immersing her dirty brand in smoking and alcoholism.

The two crossed swords recently when Wendy Shay paused a stage performance to fire Afia for hitting the dancefloor when she was performing, years after branding her as a ‘talentless’ artiste who will never make giant strides in the music industry juxtaposed her predecessor.

It seems the Rufftown Records first lady is prepared to ride on the crest of this newfound beef to project herself to a different level.

She shared a short version of the upcoming song on her IG captioning it; Fusion of Highlife and Drill SHAYGANG who do you think I should feature on this song ? Supporting act

In other news, Sarkodie has clarified that he was actually the first African act to fill the Apollo Theatre to its capacity and not Burna Boy as the erroneous narrative which is even found on esteemed websites stipulates. Africa's most decorated rapper mentioned that Ghanaians have chalked great milestones in the music circles before their counterparts from Nigeria replicated it but the Nigerians always take the credit because of our lackadaisical approach to pertinent issues like this. Sarkodie revealed this during an interaction with ace Ghanaian DJ and radio personality Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on August 3.

